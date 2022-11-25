Rwanda: Rubavu - Governor Habitegeko Speaks Out on Border Security

François Habitegeko, Governor of Western Province, has assured residents that security is well maintained at the borders despite current tensions between Rwanda and DR Congo.

The Governor made the call while addressing the community residing at the border in Rubavu District, in one of the events part of a month-long campaign on security, sanitation and fighting against stunting. It was also launched on November 22 in Western Province.

Congolese soldiers have recently caused a number of provocation incidents.

Habitegeko hence cautioned people to be careful and refrain from unnecessary cross border movements.

"People going to DR Congo should mind their security since Rwanda has no means to ensure the safety of those who have crossed the border.

"Borders are open, but people should be careful as we still see people on social media planning to do harm to Rwandans. We have seen people burning flags. Be careful until things become normal," he noted.