Rwanda: New Portal to Ease Access to Legal Instruments

Rwanda Law Reform Commission (RLRC) along with other partners will on Friday, November 25 launch the law web portal dubbed www.amategeko.gov.rw which is expected to make laws and case laws easily accessible to legal practitioners and the public through the use of the internet.

The launch is expected to gather over 80 stakeholders in the judicial sector.

The portal was developed with the help of the Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, the technical support of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), and the Justice Sector IT team, engaged by LEXBASE S.A.

In addition, RLRC revealed that the portal is now fully functional but the objective of the launching is to inform the public, law practitioners, and users on the existence of the laws of Rwanda web portal.

They revealed that since January 2022, the web portal has been operational and accessible with credentials provided to restricted people, pending the finalisation of negotiations with LEXBASE S.A for the contract of maintenance and support.

Moreover, a demonstration of how the web portal is accessed and how the search engine is used will be done to equip participants with the know-how of getting the best results from the portal's search engine.

Furthermore, participants at the launch are expected to share information acquired regarding the web portal with their workfellows and the public thus enhancing its accessibility.

The portal also is in line with RLRC to fulfill its key mission, consisting of reviewing Rwandan laws to ensure their development and reform, has initiated 2018 a long-term program (Law Revision Project/LRP) aimed at analyzing all laws in force partially or totally to create an up-to-date and accurate edition of Rwandan laws.

So far two key deliverables have been achieved namely a database of laws of Rwanda which is regularly updated, and a web portal through which the database of laws and case law are accessible and easily searchable.