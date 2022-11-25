Tanzania: Mbarara Course Beckons Dar Golfers

THE Tanzanian golf fraternity continues to unlock opportunities to compete in different courses, as for the first time they have received an invitation to compete at the Kashari-Ibanda vs the rest of the world competition in Uganda.

Organised by one of the oldest clubs; Mbarara Sports Club, the tournament is scheduled to tee off on December 3rd this year at the club's course.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice president Anita Siwale confirmed yesterday to have received an invitation to compete in the fourth-coming tournament.

Siwale said the tournament in Mbarara will include both men and ladies grouped in division A, B, and C and seniors (age 55 plus) and ladies' division A, B and senior.

According to the organisers there will be top three winners' prizes in each category in addition to the nearest to the pin award and longest drive prizes for both men and women's categories.

"Is going to be an 18-hole medal battle and open for any golfers wishing to participate," she added.

She insisted that it will be a dream to compete at Mbarara as for years local golfers tend to compete in three famous clubs;Kitante golf club of Kampala, Entebbe golf club and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Entebbe).

Siwale said she has extended the invitation to clubs and golfers for them to consider as it is an open event.

Siwale added that for those wishing to participate they have to contribute Ugandan UGX 50,000 as green fee.

"We are glad to have this invitation, it is always an important platform for harmonising friendship and also test the skills of the players.

She stressed that this is one of the several invitations they have received from neighbouring countries since the start of this year.

Tanzania golfers including professionals, amateurs, men, ladies and juniors were also invited by Malawi Golf Union (MGU) to take part in the Seed-Co Lilongwe Open Golf tournament commencing from 24-27 November 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Course in Malawi Capital City.

But last week, Tanzania Professional Golfers Association (TPGA) chairman John Bosco told this paper that the financial constraints barred local players from attending the tournament.