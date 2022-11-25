Tanzania: NMB Surpasses Account Opening Goal

24 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

NMB Bank has surpassed its account opening goal for this year after reaching 101.23 per cent almost a month and a half before this year ends.

The bank, one of the largest in the country, attributed the achievement to innovation and employees' hard work supported by digital transformation.

NMB Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ruth Zaipuna, said with a month and several days at hand, they have managed to beat their year target of registering one million new customers at the end of the year.

"We set a goal of opening one million new accounts this year until yesterday we have opened 1,012,344 new accounts," said Ms Zaipuna.

She told Daily News at the sideline of the bank's trophies showing an event that on average the lender was opening 3,134 new customers every day.

Ms Zaipuna said reaching the goal before the deadline was also due to employees' hard work plus innovations on top of customers' trust on the bank.

Also, NMB's 'Teleza kidigitali' campaign played a big role in reaching the goal prior to the deadline.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.