Tanzania: NMB Surpasses Account Opening Goal

NMB Bank has surpassed its account opening goal for this year after reaching 101.23 per cent almost a month and a half before this year ends.

The bank, one of the largest in the country, attributed the achievement to innovation and employees' hard work supported by digital transformation.

NMB Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ruth Zaipuna, said with a month and several days at hand, they have managed to beat their year target of registering one million new customers at the end of the year.

"We set a goal of opening one million new accounts this year until yesterday we have opened 1,012,344 new accounts," said Ms Zaipuna.

She told Daily News at the sideline of the bank's trophies showing an event that on average the lender was opening 3,134 new customers every day.

Ms Zaipuna said reaching the goal before the deadline was also due to employees' hard work plus innovations on top of customers' trust on the bank.

Also, NMB's 'Teleza kidigitali' campaign played a big role in reaching the goal prior to the deadline.