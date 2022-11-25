Tanzania: 12.7bn/ - to Improve Mwanza Sewage Infrastructure System

Mwanza — MWANZA Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MWAWASA) and the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) have inked a 12. 7bn/- Project Financing Agreement (PFA), for the sewage and sanitation programme in an effort to prevent pollution on Lake Victoria and bolster availability of safe and quality water.

The project, dubbed 'Mwanza Sewer Network Upgrade Project (MSNUP)' is an East Africa Community's (EAC) project funded by the European Union (EU) and the Germany Government. The project is expected to be completed by 2026,

It is implemented in Mwanza the fact that Mwanza is of one the East Africa's largest cities with direct access to the Lake Victoria.

But, insufficient sewage and water sanitation infrastructures have been undermining efforts on cutting pollution in the greatest lake in the continent.

The key areas targeted by the project are Igogo, Kitangiri, Kirumba, Pasiansi and Nyamanoro.

The sewage infrastructure system to be constructed include a 14.4-kilometre infill sewers to collect and convey waste water to the existing Ilemela Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) from which about 7400 people are expected to benefit with the project.

The Statement was made by Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC)'s Executive Secretary Dr Masinde Bwire on Wednesday during the signing of the project here in the city.

The expected sewage and sanitation modern infrastructure system like modern truck for collecting liquid wastes is expected to have tremendous environmental advantages on preventing pollution of the Lake Victoria in Tanzania and East Africa; it will reduce the amount of liquid waste going to the lake from households.

"Only collaborative efforts will help to curb pollution on Lake Victoria. Increasing conservation of the Lake Victoria Basin is a must," noted Dr Bwire.

Acting Permanent Secretary of the Water Ministry, Eng Charles Mafie said the project will improve sanitation in Mwanza in line with the government's target of reducing pollution by 30 per cent and extension of sewage and sanitation services by 2025 yearly.

Eng Mafie thanked the EAC for approving the project to be undertaken in Tanzania, pledging that the ministry will cooperate with MWAUWASA to ensure that the project is implemented in time and efficiently as planned.

He mentioned Mara and Kagera regions as other regions which need similar attention of constructing sewage infrastructure system since they have direct link to the Lake Victoria.

Equally, MWAUWASA's Managing Director (CEO), Mr Leonard Msenyele, said assigning the MWAUWASA to implement the project showed how it was respected and trusted, promising that the authority will put forward the interest of the MSNUP in order to maintain credibility of the authority and the EAC as whole.

"We commit to effectively and efficiently implement the project for the betterment of our people, the project will complement the government's effort to improve sanitation in Mwanza," Mr Msenyele hinted.