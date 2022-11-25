Tanzania: Ruwasa to Up Water Availability to 65 Pc in Geita

Geita — RURAL Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Geita district has set strategies to improve water services supply and accessibility from the current 57 per cent to 65 per cent by the end of this year.

The RUWASA District Manager, Eng Sande Batakanwa, presented the plans yesterday at the First Annual General Meeting for the leaders of the Community Based Water Services Organisations (CBWSOs) in Geita district.

He said the strategies would be achieved since the six major water projects which are under implementations will be completed because some of them have reached 98 to 99 per cent complete.

Engineer Batakanwa said to achieve the targets the RUWASA is set to strengthen revenues collection management of by effective use of 'Control number' for bill payments.

He said the RUWASA will also strengthen management of public fund to address the water scarcity. In the last financial year the RUWASA in Geita district received budget 2.2bn/- from the government's budget.

Geita District Commissioner, Mr Wilson Shimo, directed the CBWSOs to strengthen efficiency and accountability on water projects in rural areas to eliminate conflicts in community water service.

"Be active, embrace the change for the water projects to be well organised after being handed to your committee and your board, organise properly your revenue collections and spending,' he said.