Tanzania: Mayele - Silverware Matters, Not Golden Boot

YOUNG Africans top striker Fiston Mayele has insisted that his main focus this season is not to chase the golden boot, but to help his club defend the NBC Premier League silverware.

The Democratic Republic of Congo import, has since taken the front seat of the league's top scorers' chart with eight goals to his name followed by Mbeya City's striker, Sixtus Sabilo with seven goals.

Moses Phiri (Simba), Reliants Lusajo (Namungo) and Idris Mbombo (Azam) have each scored six goals as they continue to be ruthless on the target making the golden boot race enticing.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mayele said his priority is not to battle for the top scorers' awards but to assist his club retain the league championship.

"If it happens that at the end of the season I become the top scorer, that will be a bonus to me but for now, I just want to concentrate on helping my team and scoring goals is my job," said Mayele who netted the first hat-trick of the campaign in their 4-1 win against Singida Big Stars.

He also conceded that the league is very difficult with every team working hard to produce good results in their respective matches.

Commenting on their next encounter against Mbeya City at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow, Mayele forecasted a tough game saying their opponent are not a team to be undervalued.

Also, the team's Assistant Coach Cedric Kaze highlighted that facing Mbeya City has never been an easy match for them but they will try their level best to stage a good performance which will help them to win the game.

"We are going to see how they have been performing in their previous games in order to create a workable game plan to help us in emerging victorious after the normal period of play," he said.

Until now, Yanga are the only side yet to lose a game in the ongoing league after playing eleven matches, winning nine games, stamping two draws and they have scored 21 goals while conceding six goals to fetch 29 points. They are placed at the pilot seat at the moment.