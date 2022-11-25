Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2023 Itineraries Unveiled

The cycling governing body has unveiled the itinerary for the forthcoming Tour du Rwanda 2023, with slight changes made on four of their eight stages.

The 15th edition of the annual race is scheduled to take place in Rwanda from February 19-26. It will cover a total distance of 1,129 kilometers, unlike last year's 937km.

Huye-Musanze and Rusizi-Rubavu are Tour du Rwanda's longest stages with distance of 199,5km and 195,5km, respectively. The Canal Olympia-Canal Olympia stage is the shortest of the race covering 75,3km.

A total of 20 cycling teams will participate in the Tour du Rwanda 2023 of which two, Benediction Kitei Pro2020 and Team Rwanda, will be representing Rwanda.

The winner of Tour du Rwanda 2023 will dethrone reigning champion Natnael Tesfasion of Eritrea who has won the race twice, in 2020 and 2022.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.

Other teams selected are: Israel Premier Touch (Israel), Total Energies (France), Q65,5 PRO Cycling Team (Switzerland), Team Novo Nordisk (United States), Euskatel Euskadi(Spain), Bolton Equities Black Spoke (New Zealand), Soudal Quick Step DT (Belgium), Tartu 2024 Cycling Team (Finland), Team Polygon Terengannu (Malaysia), Team Bike Aid(Germany), Tartu 2024 Cykung Team (China), EF Education NIPPO DT (United States) and Benediction Kitei Pro2020 (Rwanda).

National Teams: South Africa national team, Equipe National d'Algerie, Eritrea National Team, Equipe National du Maroc, Great Britain National Team and Rwanda National Team.

The stages

Kigali Gold Resort & Villas-Rwamagana(115,6km)

Kigali-Gisagara (132,9 km)

Huye-Musanze(199,5km)

Musanze-Karongi (138,3km)

Rusizi-Rubavu (195,5km)

Rubavu (Home of Amstel)-Gicumbi (157km)

Nyamata-Kigali(115,8km)

Canal Olympia-Canal Olympia (75,3 km)