South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top Six Nominations - South African News Briefs - November 25, 2022

Cape Town —

Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top 6 Nominations

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has lodged a dispute following the formal announcement of the ANC's Top six nominations, eNCA reports. Sisulu herself put her name forward for nomination but didn't get enough support. In a letter addressed to Electoral Committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe and Electoral Committee members, Sisulu states that the filed nominations do not correlate with data given during the announcement. The nominees are as follows: President: Cyril Ramaphosa; Zweli Mkize. Deputy president: Paul Mashatile; Ronald Lamola; Oscar Mabunyane. Secretary general: Ndumiseni Ntuli; Phumulo Masualle; Fikile Mbalula. Deputy secretary-general: Nomvula Mokonyane; Febe Potgieter. Chairperson: Stanley Mathabatha; Gwede Mantashe; David Masondo. Treasurer-general: Benjamin Chauke; Pule Mabe; Mzwandile Masina.

Women In Maritime Industry Break Silence on Gender-Based Violence, Bullying

Women make up 1% of those who are currently sailing. At a two-day Gender-Based Violence (GBV) seminar in Cape Town, organised by the Transport Department and the South African Maritime Safety Authority, seafarers told their stories of abuse, harassment and bullying. Women have detailed their problems aboard mainly international vessels. The seminar was also attended by business people and government officials who promised to address the issue of GBV aboard ships, eNCA reports.

It's Here! Consumers Expected to Chase Black Friday Deals Despite Tough Times

Black Friday 2022 is here. The biggest shopping event held on the last Friday of November - is the first in two years after Covid-19. It is expected to see consumers on the hunt for bargains despite tough economic conditions. In a bid to tame inflation, the South African Reserve Bank yesterday announced an increase in the repo rate to 7%, while the prime lending rate for consumers is 10.5%. Homeowners and motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets to cover the costs of their mortgages and car loans. Another rate increase is predicted for January 2023.

Another Close Confidante of Zulu King Shot, Killed

Police are investigating charges of murder after Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu, a close confidante and associate of King Misuzulu, was shot and killed last night. Prince Zulu is the second associate of the King to be killed. On September 17, 2022, Dr Dumisani Khumalo, who was a confidante of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and who helped the current king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, to take the throne from his rival, Prince Simakade, was killed after the reed dance in Nongoma.