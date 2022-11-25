Malawi: Police Arrest Nrb Official Over Issuance of National IDs to Foreigners

25 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Police in Lilongwe have arrested the chief registration officer responsible for national identify cards on allegations that he was issuing the IDs to foreigners.

Officials from the National Registration Bureau have confirmed the arrest of Asante Mussa.

They said he is suspected to have been involved in illegal issuance of national IDs to some foreigners.

In an internal memo to staff at National Registration Bureau (NRB), principal secretary, Mark Sambo, says Mussa was arrested at Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

"It is not known as at the time of arrest what crime Mr. Mussa may have committed," reads part of the internal memo signed for by Sambo.

Mussa was arrested by CID officers from Southern region in the presence of the PS, Director of National Registration and the Under Secretary.

This comes as a Zimbabwean was found with a Malawian ID in his name in Lilongwe on a scene where he was shot dead.

