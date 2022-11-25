Malawi: Police Arrest 16 Refugees Over Fracas At Refugee Camp

Police in Does have arrested 16 refugees at Dzaleka refugee camp for malicious damage.

Twelve of the suspects are Congolese, three are Burundians and one Malawian.

The suspects allegedly smashed two motor vehicles and stole assorted items which include tents, blankets, soap, plastic pails, pots and other items from the warehouse at the camp in the district on Tuesday.

It is reported that Plan Malawi officials were conducting a routine distribution of tents to the refugees at the camp and in the process, a misunderstanding arose regarding some beneficiaries who were allegedly missed on the list.

Following the misunderstanding, the suspects overpowered the officials with the aim of getting the items by force and this led to a common.

The angry refugees pelted stones at the official distributing the items and stole unknown number of items.

The suspects also damaged window glasses for two motor vehicles belonging to the organisation's project officer and the facilitator respectively.

Dowa Police spokesperson Gladson M'bumpha has indicated that the 16 will appear before court soon to answer charges of malicious damage and theft, but they are expecting to make more arrests.