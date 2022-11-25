Malawi: Reserve Bank of Malawi Gets U.S.$88.3 Million IMF Fund

25 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Finance minister Sosten Gwengwe says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already wired the US$88.3 million (Around K91 billion) to the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

The IMF Board approved US$88.3 million in emergency financing to Malawi through the Fund's Food Shock Window under Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).

Gwengwe told Parliament on Thursday that the money has since been released to Reserve Bank of Malawi.

"Za IMF zalowa dzulo ku Reserve Bank, Congratulations to his Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera," Gwengwe told Parliament.

