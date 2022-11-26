Libya: Tunisia, Libya Adopt Joint Working Strategy to Boost Trade Relations

Tunis/Tunisia — A joint working strategy was adopted by the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) and the Libyan Export Development Centre for the 2023 year, in a bid to develop intra-trade relations and trade between Libya and Tunisia, said CEPEX.

This strategy was outlined in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked on Friday between the two sides in Tunis, as part of the implementation of a MoU dating back to June 2013, and the annex to the MoU concluded in 2020.

The strategy provides for the organisation of business missions in both countries to foster partnership in the marketing field and create opportunties for cooperation and experience sharing in the field of mission organisation and management and to reinforce the presence of both countries in African markets, CEPEX added.

This strategy further provides for the organisation of the Tunisian-Libyan participation in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) and the supervision of exporting companies.

It also aims to learn about and build on successful experiences in terms of export development and capacity building in the field of export value chains.

The MoU was inked by CEPEX CEO Mourad Ben Hassine and Director General of the Libyan Export Development Centre Mohamed Ali Al-Dhib.