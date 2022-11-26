Kenya: More Funds to Be Invested in the Lamu Port, Mudavadi Says

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the country has so far invested Sh56 billion into the port of Lamu through taxes.

Speaking during the 20th annual Lamu Mega cultural Festival, Mudavadi said that more funds will be invested to the port through the LAPSSET infrastructure and road network for the purposes of offtake and delivery of cargo.

"It is important for you to know that you and other Kenyans, through your taxes, have actually put Sh 56 billion into the port of Lamu. Sh 56 billion that is invested there, and more is coming, through the LAPSSET infrastructure, through the road network that is going to be necessary to facilitate the offtake and the delivery of cargo there," said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS, in the company of the area Governor Issa Timamy, KPA Managing Director John Mwangemi and other LAPPSET leaders, also inspected the progress of other LAPSSET projects including the multi - million Manda Airport expansion project and the Special Economic Zone.

Upon completion, the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project will be the country's second transport corridor after the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Mudavadi who was joined by a host of leaders at the event showered praises on the women, citing that they are the biggest hustlers and income generators, with a big multiplier effect.

"The catering that is going on at this cultural festival, there are 28 women groups. All of them were supported with seed capital of Sh30, 000, and now they are the ones feeding the entire team of Kenyans that have come here. Can you imagine the multiplier effect? That is really activating the hustler at the base. And don't be cheated, the biggest hustler in this country is the woman," he added.

The Prime CS in a statement on his socials further called on Kenyans to be patient and continue trusting the government as it performs its mandate.

"After inspecting the ongoing construction of the Lamu port under the LAPSSET project on the onset of my countrywide tours to evaluate & oversee the implementation of government projects, I want to ask Kenyans to exercise patience and trust this government for we are ready to work for them," he noted.