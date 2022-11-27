Zimbabwe: Footballer Kuda Mahachi Acquitted On Son's Attempted Murder - Lawyer Says Charges 'Were Aimed At Ending His Career'

WARRIORS and SuperSport midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi was on Friday acquitted on charges of the attempted murder of his son.

Mahachi was being accused of scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water, resulting in injuries that led to the minor's leg being amputated.

In acquitting the former Highlanders player, Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira ruled that the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case while evidence given by witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

Allegations against Mahachi were that on a date unknown to the prosecutor but between 25 February and 14 April 2022, the footballer assaulted his son with an iron bar on the head and mouth.

He was also alleged to have poured hot water all over the toddler's body before assaulting him with an charger cable all over the body.

However, magistrate Dzira ruled that other witnesses gave inconsistent testimonies and it was difficult to ascertain who was lying and who was telling the truth.

He further noted that medical experts could not figure out the cause of the injuries, hence the dismissal of the case and acquittal of Mahachi.

Speaking in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, Mahachi's lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda said he was satisfied with the outcome of the ruling.

"Right from the word go, we were aware that the accusations were designed to tarnish our client's image as a successful international footballer with a desire to end his career. We are happy that our client has been acquitted."

In July this year, another magistrate Vivian Ndlovu also acquitted Mahachi of theft charges.

He was facing theft charges after he allegedly snatched and damaged a XP iPhone belonging to his sister, Meline as part of concerted efforts to destroy evidence in the case which he was acquitted Friday