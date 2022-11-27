Rwanda, UNESCO to Revive Talks On Heritage Sites

27 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Carine Ndahiro

Rwanda will soon revive discussions with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)'s on listing memorial sites of the Genocide against the Tutsi on the World Heritage Sites list, Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement has said.

The talks had stalled due to the pandemic and it is three years since the government handed over the file containing all the requirements for the process but they are expected to resume before the end of the year according to officials.

According to Bizimana, talks are set to resume during a UNESCO meeting set to held in Kigali on a yet to be confirmed date.

The four Genocide memorial sites expected to be included on UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, are Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi, Nyamata Genocide Memorial site in Bugesera District, Murambi memorial centre in Nyamagabe District, and Bisesero Genocide memorial in Karongi District.

Among other benefits, the listing raises global awareness of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Julienne Uwingabe, a genocide survivor from Gitega sector in Nyarugenge District, the listing is important "for us and for the world to know and understand what happened to us, because they just stood-by and did almost nothing while we were dying and suffering."

She added "So it's important to remind them of their mistakes so that they will never do what they did to us."

Out of 1092 world heritage sites in the world, only 95 sites are in Africa.

In a related development Minister Bizimana also said that the government has a plan of renovating memorial sites as a way of preserving the memories and history of the genocide.

"We are encouraging the youth, especially we call upon schools in each district to take children to memorial sites in their districts to know their history," he said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.