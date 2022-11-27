Namibia: We Must Accept the Winner - Geingob

27 November 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Andreas Thomas

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has appealed to Swapo members to accept the election results of the party's congress on Sunday, with the biggest price, the vice presidency of the ruling party.

"Let the winner be elected by you and whoever wins, starting from me, we must accept that victory," Geingob told close to 1 000 delegates attending the party's seventh elective congress.

"I am appealing to you now that whoever wins democratically, no cheating. If there is cheating, we will expose them. We have systems here. We have returning officers, well-trained, and we have agents. Candidates, what is important is your agents. And when a person emerges from that democratic exercise, then we all must accept that person whether you like that person on not."

The congress concludes on Sunday with the election of the party's office bearers, that is, the vice president, secretary general, deputy secretary general and members of the central committee.

And, whoever emerges as vice president will stand as Swapo's presidential candidate in the 2024 national elections.

