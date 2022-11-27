Namibia: SWAPO Leadership Dissolved to Pave Way for Elections

The Namibian
Swapo congress which started on Thursday 23 November.
27 November 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

THE Swapo congress secretariat is verifying the names of the 795 delegates who are set to vote for their new leadership.

The elective congress, which started on Thursday, will elect the ruling party's vice president, secretary general and a deputy as well as new central committee.

Elections were expected to start at 09h00 on Sunday, but were delayed because the congress was running behind schedule.

Elections are set to be held today (Sunday), with the results expected on Monday.

On Saturday, the congress evaluated reports tabled by secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

During congress, the delegates evaluated the work of the central committee to consider, adopt, amend, or reject reports, including financial reports and recommendations.

