Algeria Has Emerged, Developed Under Leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — Algeria has experienced, since December 2019 under the leadership of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, significant development and radical transformations.

Algeria has seen very substantial changes reflected in the restoration of the State's authority, establishment of a new institutional structure worthy of big democracies, strengthening of a social policy that protects the most vulnerable classes, the return in force at the international level, in addition the digital transformation.

Though it might not please the remnants of Issaba and those calling for destruction, the new Algeria has nothing in common with the former system.

President Tebboune was able, within three years, half of which under the Coronavirus pandemic, to make a new start where everyone has coalesced around his project.

Everyone is aware that Algeria's emergence during the first years of the presidential term of office is a protection against all risks for the forthcoming years.

Today's Algeria can be proud of its position as a pivotal country. It is laying, as a strong energy partner for all the Mediterranean countries, the foundations of an intelligent industrialization and a modern agriculture.

Under the leadership of President Tebboune, Algeria has become an attractive country that is able to join the BRICS group.

Eager to anticipate tomorrow' big challenges, President Tebboune has never ceased to surprise us and the year 2023 will be full of good surprises.