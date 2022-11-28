Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopian Airlines Says Preparations Underway to Resume Regular Flights to Tigray Region

23 November 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has announced that preparation is undertaking to resume its regular flights to the war-torn Tigray Region.

Mesfin Tasew, the CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, told the state daily, that the airline is making preparations to begin flight to the region which he said is believed to play an important role in facilitating delivery of humanitarian aid.

According to the CEO, the planned flight follows the peace agreement reached between the government and the leaders of Tigray.

The CEO mentioned that among the airports in the Tigray region, Mekelle and Shire airports are in good condition and are convenient to resume flights. However, the airport in Axum airport, one of Ethiopia's top tourist destinations, is damaged in the conflict and needs to be repaired and adjusted to make it suitable for flights

The Tigray region is one of the many destinations where the airline operates domestic flights and now it will be of great importance to speed up the access of humanitarian aid in addition to the normal services provided by it. AS

