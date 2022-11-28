Central African Republic: The Constitutional Court in the Central African Republic

28 October 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States notes with deep concern a series of recent actions relative to members of the Constitutional Court in the Central African Republic, particularly the October 25 removal of Constitutional Court President Daniele Darlan. Judicial independence is a central tenet of democracy. We call on the Central African authorities to ensure the safety and independence of the Constitutional Court.

The United States reiterates its commitment to continue working alongside the Central African authorities and people to promote peace, prosperity, and our shared democratic principles.

