Angola: Gen. Langley Makes First Visit to Angola As Commander Nov. 11

11 November 2022
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — The trip included several stops to meet with host nation civilian and military leaders, U.S. Chiefs of Mission, and U.S. Marines currently in the region.

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley visited Angola, Nov. 10-11. The trip included several stops to meet with host nation civilian and military leaders, U.S. Chiefs of Mission, and U.S. Marines currently in the region.

During his first visit to Luanda, Angola, Langley met with President João Lourenço; General Joao Ernesto dos Santos, the Minister of National Defence and Homeland Veterans and General Egidio de Sousa e Santos, the Chief of General Staff to discuss shared security interests and future areas of potential cooperation.

Langley also visited a Medical Readiness Exercise where approximately a dozen medical professionals from the 357th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment worked alongside Angolan medical personnel to share practices and provide medical care to Angolans in the Luanda area.

Langley's visit was preceded by a port visit by the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams earlier this month following exercise Grand African NEMO where the ship and crew worked with the Angolan Navy on maritime security. In March 2022, Angola participated in U.S. Africa Command-sponsored maritime exercise OBANGAME Express, along with several other African nations.

Langley concluded his visit as the guest speaker for the U.S. Embassy Luanda's Marines' celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps 247th Birthday, which was attended by numerous U.S. and Angolan dignitaries.

