Malawi: U.S. Salutes Malawi for Gallant Fight Against Graft

The United States Embassy in Malawi has hailed efforts by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate and pursue accountability in corruption cases.

The embassy said this in a statement just hours after the arrest of Vice President Saulos Chilima on six charges of corruption.

Chilima is suspected to have received about K300,000 million and other gifts from businessman Zuneth Sattar to influence the award of government contracts.

Without directly naming Chilima, the embassy described as a show of courage and commitment to the rule of law the arrest and prosecution of all corruption suspects.

In a statement released on their social media pages, the embassy encourages fair transparent and expedient process by the court for all those accused of crimes.

"We urge the government of Malawi to continue with efforts to address the issue of corruption by identifying, prosecuting and punishing all those who engage in corruption regardless of Party affiliation.

'We will continue to support Malawi fight against corruption" the statement reads.

Meanwhile the ACB is currently engaging faith-based leaders in Liwonde, Machinga in a quest to remind them of their role in the fight against corruption in the country.

In July of his year, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched a 20-week Anti-Corruption Campaign under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2, in which 12 pillars of the society including the faith-based leaders made various commitments.

Opening the engagement meeting, ACB Director General Martha Chizuma emphasised how strategic the faith leaders are since they have the right mandate, tools and platforms to advance the needed information on fighting corruption in the country.

"We are encouraging them to remain steadfast in their vast constituencies and preach on evils of corruption," said Chizuma.

Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, who is also a Spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Malawi, said they are ready to work collectively in the fight against corruption.