Somalia: Hotel Siege in Progress in Mogadishu - At Least Four Dead

28 November 2022
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

At least four people have been killed in an attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants who laid siege to a popular hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu overnight. Local security officials say efforts to dislodge the attackers are continuing.

Sporadic gunfire and explosions were heard after dawn around the Villa Rose, located near the presidential palace in a heavily guarded area of Mogadishu and frequented by lawmakers and public officials.

"The terrorist gunmen are trapped inside a room in the building and the security forces are about to end the siege very soon. So far we have confirmed the death of four people," security official Mohamed Dahir said.

"Several other people were wounded including government officials," he added.

Witnesses described two massive explosions followed by gunfire that sent people fleeing the scene in Bondhere district. The hotel is just a few blocks from the office of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

All routes leading to the hotel have been cordoned off by security forces, according to witnesses.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group affiliated with Al-Qaeda that has been trying to overthrow Somalia's central government for 15 years, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants have intensified attacks against civilian and military targets as Somalia's recently-elected government has pursued a policy of "all-out war" against the Islamists.

We will update this report as information becomes available.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.