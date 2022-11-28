South Africa: Pit Bull Racist Charged

A Benoni woman whose racist rants went viral across the nation has been arrested and charged with crimen injuria.

Belinda Magor, 60, topped the social media trend list when a voice note, which she sent to someone called Estelle in a WhatsApp group chat, was leaked.

She called for black people to be killed and banned instead of pit bulls.

Her jaw-dropping rant came as South Africans were calling for the breed to be banned following a spate of mauling incidents that have claimed the lives of multiple children.

She said: "Estelle, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is: ban the black men." Magor's abhorrent tirade only goes downhill from there.

"They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it. Ban those who are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black men. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries so that they can't procreate, because they will all turn out the same because they are all the same."

In an interview with the Sowetan, Magor blamed diabetes for her rant.

"When your sugar is out of whack, which happens quite often, you don't think clearly, you can't focus," she said.

Racism is not currently listed as a symptom of diabetes.

Commenting on Magor's voice note, the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa said it was disgusted.

"The PBFSA has been made aware of a vicious racist tirade and screenshots that were posted on a WhatsApp group. As an organisation, we are absolutely disgusted that this kind of narrative still exists in society," the federation said in a statement on social media.

"As we have stated previously, racism has no place in society. Race does not determine any person's capabilities as dog owners."

The PBFSA has also distanced itself from any petitions created regarding pit bulls. The South African Human Rights Commission said it would investigate further.

Meanwhile, a case of crimen injuria opened on 25 November at Boksburg North has been transferred to the Putfontein Police Station for investigation, according to national police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

"The suspect... was arrested and released the same day on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023."

By Mashudu Mabila