South Africa: Fitch Maintains Stable Outlook for SA, but Flags Power Supply and Public Wages Woes

27 November 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

Credit rating agency Fitch on Friday affirmed South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at BB- and maintained a stable outlook.

According to Fitch, the affirmation took into account the recent overperformance of revenue and government's strong efforts to control expenditure, which, if continued successfully, could bring about debt stabilisation. However, the agency assumes a substantial part of recent higher revenues to be temporary and sees current public sector wage demands pointing to increased upward pressure on spending.

As South Africa, like many other countries, continues to face a cost-of-living crisis, public sector unions are demanding a 10% wage increase, while government is holding firm on its offer of 3%, plus benefits. At the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) just last month, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana flagged this as a short- to medium-term risk, saying that higher-than-budgeted public service wage costs would strain fiscal resources.

"Additional fiscal measures or reductions in headcounts would be required to contain overall compensation spending," he said.

The spending estimates tabled at the MTBPS included the offer that the government made to unions at the end of August including:

The continuation of a non-pensionable cash allowance for the current financial year. This translates...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.