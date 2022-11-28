Namibia: Itula Eyes Presidency

Independent Patriots for Change leader Dr Panduleni Itula says he is not scared of whoever becomes Swapo's presidential candidate as he and his party are ready to win the 2024 elections.

Itula said the IPC and its members are ready to put their hands together for a historic victory.

"Together, the IPC can achieve everything to govern this country. We will show them while it's early, and use different tactics of campaigning, compared to 2019," he stated at the launch of the IPC's presidential candidate for the 2024 election in Oshakati on Saturday.

He added that it is time to change direction and make the right choice towards the 2024 presidential election."The IPC is here to make a difference, to fight against corruption and high unemployment among the youth," he observed.

Itula, who is running for the second time in the presidential election, stressed that there are many graduates in the streets without a job, and also students without a study loan.

In 2019, Namibia's first independent presidential candidate, Itula, received 29% in the country's tightest presidential race since independence in 1990. President Hage Geingob won with 56% of the vote.

The IPC was founded in August 2020, and won several seats on councils in the November 2020 regional councils and local authority elections.

"The time is now to take a step to determine the future of the Namibian nation," he said. He continued that what they have also realised about the health sector is that the elderly and the sick are most affected by the unavailability of medication and other materials in hospitals and clinics, while senior citizens are often referred to private pharmacies, but they can't afford the prices of these pharmacies.

"We are starting the election campaign early to make sure that every Namibian votes, and I can assure you that in 2024, the voters' turnout will be very high. We want you to understand your right to vote. We want you to vote for a political party with good policies," said Itula.

On Saturday and in front of a sizeable crowd, he accepted his party's nomination as its presidential candidate for 2024, and took an oath to uphold and respect the rights of all citizens.

"I shall recognise my obligation towards the core principles of the grassroots, participatory democracy, justice, freedom and solidarity in all my endeavours while in office. I shall be guided by honesty, integrity and the rule of law at all times in my interaction with fellow human beings," he swore.

At the launch, REACH-Namibia Bishop Lucas Katenda urged Itula not to be a leader who acquaints himself with liars, dishonest people and thieves.

The clergyman explained the role of the church, wished Itula well and urged him not to steal or discriminate against people if he becomes president. Senior members of the IPC party who spoke to New Era said they trust and believe Itula is the right candidate to bring positive changes that will benefit all Namibians.

IPC member Matheus Edhiya said Itula is the candidate who is always committed to bringing unity within the party. "I strongly believe that he is capable of making a big difference that will enable him to win the 2024 election. I do not doubt in my mind that Itula will be the next president of this country," he claimed.

Also speaking to New Era, IPC northern spokesperson Eino Heelu described Itula as a matured politician who is not greedy for power. "Itula is not greedy for power, like other politicians. He is always determined to lead us in the right direction. Therefore, we are not scared of any Swapo candidate," Heelu stated.

He added that when Itula accepted and swore to be the presidential candidate, he demonstrated that he is ready for victory.