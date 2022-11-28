Kenya: Civil Society Organisations Warn of Acute Condom Shortage in the Country

28 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Civil society organizations advocating for better reproductive health strategies toward reducing the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country has warned of an acute shortage of condoms attributed to dwindling donor resources.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation and other health-based Civil Societies are set to hold a press briefing to call for urgent intervention to curb the nationwide condom shortage ahead of World AIDs Day celebrations on the 1st of December.

The Global Fund, the United Nations Population Fund, and other international donors contributing up to 75 percent of funds for HIV, TB, and malaria programmes and about 180 million free condoms annually are gradually cutting down funding to the programme.

Strategic Communications Consultant Nick Thiongo says heavy taxation of condoms continues to limit access to the commodity.

He says Kenya needs 455 million condoms annually, but the government is able to provide only 1.6 million per month.

This is despite rising cases of teenage pregnancy, HIV/Aids among the youth, and the resurgence of sexually transmitted illnesses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.