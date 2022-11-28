Kenya: Civil Society Organisations Warn of Acute Condom Shortage in the Country

Nairobi — Civil society organizations advocating for better reproductive health strategies toward reducing the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country has warned of an acute shortage of condoms attributed to dwindling donor resources.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation and other health-based Civil Societies are set to hold a press briefing to call for urgent intervention to curb the nationwide condom shortage ahead of World AIDs Day celebrations on the 1st of December.

The Global Fund, the United Nations Population Fund, and other international donors contributing up to 75 percent of funds for HIV, TB, and malaria programmes and about 180 million free condoms annually are gradually cutting down funding to the programme.

Strategic Communications Consultant Nick Thiongo says heavy taxation of condoms continues to limit access to the commodity.

He says Kenya needs 455 million condoms annually, but the government is able to provide only 1.6 million per month.

This is despite rising cases of teenage pregnancy, HIV/Aids among the youth, and the resurgence of sexually transmitted illnesses.