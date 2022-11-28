Kenya: KNEC Deploys Two Choppers to Deliver Examination Papers in Garissa

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has deployed two choppers to distribute KCPE and KPSEA papers in four sub-counties of Garissa County due impassable roads accessioned by the floods from the recent rains.

Addressing the press after witnessing the opening of the examination container, county commissioner Boaz Cherutich said that the choppers will also be used to deliver the examination papers to insecurity prone sub counties bordering Somalia.

The sub counties are Balambala, Liboi, Fafi, Hulugho and Bodhai.

Cherutich however assured the centre managers, supervisors and candidates that all the 204 KCPE and 260 KPSEA examination centres across the county are secured during the examination period.

"We have made arrangements to ensure that all centres are secured. We are going to use choppers to deliver the exam papers in areas that have security and flooding challenges to ensure that the candidates begin on time," Cherutich said.

"We are also warning against any examination irregularity, as you know, the penalties are very severe even for the assessment exams. Let's abide by the KNEC guidelines," he urged.

This year, a total of 8,994 candidates in the county (5,239 boys and 3,755 girls) are sitting for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment while a total of 9,477 candidates (5,555 boys and 3,892 girls) are sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

A total of 2.5 million candidates 1,244,188 (KCPE) and 1,287,597 (KPSEA) are sitting for their examination from today.