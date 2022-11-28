Kenya: KNEC Deploys Two Choppers to Deliver Examination Papers in Garissa

28 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has deployed two choppers to distribute KCPE and KPSEA papers in four sub-counties of Garissa County due impassable roads accessioned by the floods from the recent rains.

Addressing the press after witnessing the opening of the examination container, county commissioner Boaz Cherutich said that the choppers will also be used to deliver the examination papers to insecurity prone sub counties bordering Somalia.

The sub counties are Balambala, Liboi, Fafi, Hulugho and Bodhai.

Cherutich however assured the centre managers, supervisors and candidates that all the 204 KCPE and 260 KPSEA examination centres across the county are secured during the examination period.

"We have made arrangements to ensure that all centres are secured. We are going to use choppers to deliver the exam papers in areas that have security and flooding challenges to ensure that the candidates begin on time," Cherutich said.

"We are also warning against any examination irregularity, as you know, the penalties are very severe even for the assessment exams. Let's abide by the KNEC guidelines," he urged.

This year, a total of 8,994 candidates in the county (5,239 boys and 3,755 girls) are sitting for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment while a total of 9,477 candidates (5,555 boys and 3,892 girls) are sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

A total of 2.5 million candidates 1,244,188 (KCPE) and 1,287,597 (KPSEA) are sitting for their examination from today.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.