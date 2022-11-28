Kenya: Exam Integrity Must Be Maintained, CS Nakhumicha

Kajiado — The government has put in place stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of national examinations.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said adequate security personnel had been deployed countrywide to man all the distribution and examination centres with all staff overseeing the examinations properly trained to ensure integrity is upheld.

Speaking in Isinya Sub County, Kajiado County after overseeing the distribution of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations 2022, the CS emphasised that the examinations will be transparent and credible.

"All systems are in place to deliver credible examinations. Examination integrity must be maintained, any unauthorised persons must not be allowed in the examination centres," she said.

The CS further noted that the government had distributed relief food to schools in areas worst hit by drought to ensure that no candidate misses the examinations.

"We are aware that the drought has affected many areas in Kajiado and other counties. The government has distributed enough food to schools to ensure learners do not miss exams," said Nahkumicha.

Over 2.5 million candidates will be sitting for the KPSEA and KCPE examinations countrywide. For the KCPE, 1,244,188 candidates will sit the examinations.

A total of 1,287,597 candidates currently in Grade six countrywide will sit the KPSEA examinations from November 28th to November 30th 2022.

The candidates will be the first to sit the examinations under the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) before proceeding to Junior High Secondary school next year.

Unlike in the KCPE exams where candidates are rated out of 100 per cent, KPSEA will account for only 40 per cent of the final score. The other 60 per cent will come from the classroom-based continuous assessment tests conducted in Grades 4, 5 and 6.

The subjects to be tested are Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Integrated Science (I.S) which entails Home Science, Agriculture, Science and Tech, and PHE.

There will also be Creative and Social Sciences (C.A.S.S) which includes Art and Craft, Music, Social Studies, and Religious Education. In the new curriculum, Composition and Insha will not be tested.