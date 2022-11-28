Kenya: Cabinet Secretaries, Senior Govt Officials Administer National Examinations

Nairobi — For the fourth year running, Cabinet secretaries and senior Government officials are taking part in the administration of national examinations which begin Monday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu led his counterparts in opening metallic containers at 6am to conducting impromptu visits to schools and examination centres which are steps put in place by his predecessors in a bid to raise the security bar again in the high- stake tests.

More than eight CSs and County Commissioners were seen in various examination centres overseeing the smooth administration of the tests.

Housing Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Njeru, Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha were spread across various counties to monitor examinations in Nakuru, Kisumu and Busia.

Machogu stated that the government will not condone malpractices in the national examinations for the grade six assessment tests, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Speaking in Mombasa, Mochogu said the multi agency team was adequately prepared and exuded confidence that all will be well as the exercise kicks off.

Addressing the press in Kisumu before opening the examinations container,Mning and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also assured that integrity must be uphold in the administering of the examinations.

Some 2.4 million candidates across the country are slated to begin sitting for their Kenya Certificate for Primary Education and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment exams.

1.3 million students who are undertaking the KPSEA exams will then graduate and proceed to Grade 7 in January, where they will join Junior Secondary schools under the Competence Based Curriculum.