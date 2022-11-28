Rwanda: Kalibata Feted By Prince Albert II of Monaco

The president of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Agnes Kalibata has been recognised by Prince Albert II of Monaco for leading efforts towards Africa's food security and prosperity through inclusive and sustainable agricultural growth to secure livelihoods of millions of smallholders since 2014.

Kalibata was a laureate at the 15th annual Awards for Planetary Health by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. The awards honor personalities and organisations who have shown remarkable commitment to the preservation of the Planet.

Speaking after receiving her award, Dr. Kalibata expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

"We are not on track to achieve the SDG Goal of "Zero Hunger" by 2030. This is made more difficult by climate change . Agriculture is a major part of the climate problem. It currently generates 19-29% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Without action, that percentage could rise substantially. I am honored to receive this award today. But it is not just for me. It is also an award acknowledging that we must continue our push to support African smallholder farmers - as they look to increase their agriculture production for more food security and increased incomes, they must do this while having choices to use modern technologies and practices that take care of environment."

In his opening address at the award ceremony, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco emphasised that while the Foundation's Awards for Planetary Health reward inspiring personalities for their work in favour of water, climate, and biodiversity, they also reward the paths they have chosen. Those of "politics and collective action; science and research; industry and innovation. Three areas that we must constantly mobilise, for it is with them that we make progress". The Sovereign Prince underlined the importance of the 2022 laureates' commitment: "At a time when our planet is once again experiencing open conflicts that tend to push environmental issues aside, there has never been a better time to give a voice to those who seek to protect it"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other laureates in the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's 15th annual Awards for Planetary Health were: Professor Dame Jane Francis, Director of the British Antarctic Survey, a research centre of the Natural Environment Research Council; and Dr. Ido Sella, the CEO and co-founder of ECOncrete Tech, whose mission is to change the gold standard, transforming the way our concrete coasts look and function, so that where the ocean meets the shore, life thrives - above and below the water.