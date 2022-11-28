Kenya: IEBC Vice Chair Cherera, Masit to Appear Before MPs Over Petitions Seeking Their Removal

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera alongside three commissioners Monday begin their defence against petitions in which four Kenyans are seeking their removal from office over gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

The Cherera group on August 15 retreated to Serena Hotel from the Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre, where they said that IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati would declare presidential results that were processed in an 'opaque and unverifiable' manner.

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Commitee last week finalised recieving evidence from four petitioners who want President William Ruto to establish a tribunal to look into allegations of subversion and incompetence.

Lawmakers allied to the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and lawyers representing the four commissioners of the electoral agency walked out as they questioned whether the committee has jurisdiction to hear such a petition.

Danstan Omari and Jotham Arwa noted that other constitutional procedures such as filing a complaint with IEBC and the Public Service Commission have not been exhausted.