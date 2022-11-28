Kenya: IEBC Vice Chair Cherera, Masit to Appear Before MPs Over Petitions Seeking Their Removal

28 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera alongside three commissioners Monday begin their defence against petitions in which four Kenyans are seeking their removal from office over gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

The Cherera group on August 15 retreated to Serena Hotel from the Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre, where they said that IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati would declare presidential results that were processed in an 'opaque and unverifiable' manner.

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Commitee last week finalised recieving evidence from four petitioners who want President William Ruto to establish a tribunal to look into allegations of subversion and incompetence.

Lawmakers allied to the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and lawyers representing the four commissioners of the electoral agency walked out as they questioned whether the committee has jurisdiction to hear such a petition.

Danstan Omari and Jotham Arwa noted that other constitutional procedures such as filing a complaint with IEBC and the Public Service Commission have not been exhausted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.