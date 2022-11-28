Kenya: CS Machogu Says Exam Malpractices Will Not Be Condoned

28 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says the government will not condone malpractices in the national examinations for the grade six assessment tests, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Speaking in Mombasa, Mochogu said the multi agency team was adequately prepared and exuded confidence that all will be well as the exercise kicks off.

Addressing the press in Kisumu before opening the examinations container,Mning and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also assured that integrity must be uphold in the administering of the examinations.

Some 2.4 million candidates across the country are slated to begin sitting for their Kenya Certificate for Primary Education and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment exams.

1.3 million students who are undertaking the KPSEA exams will then graduate and proceed to Grade 7 in January, where they will join Junior Secondary schools under the Competence Based Curriculum.

