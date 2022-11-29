Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia, South Sudan Top Defense Intelligence Meet, Discuss Peace and Security Cooperation

Addis Abeba — Major General Demsew Amenu of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces Intelligence Directorate and Lt. General Marshal Stephen Babanen, Chief of Military Intelligence of the South Sudan Defense Force, met Saturday 26 November in Addis Abeba to discuss continued cooperation on peace and security.

The two top military intelligence officers noted the long history of cooperation between the two countries and that the two nations would continue to work together in peace and security.

The Chief of Military Intelligence of the South Sudan Defense Force, Lt. General Marshal Stephen Babanen, said that Ethiopia and South Sudan should ensure peace and security of the two countries.

Major General Demsew Amenu pointed out that Ethiopia and South Sudan have a history of working together in all areas, and said that it is essential and preferable to work together in the field of security in order to maintain security in the future.

Both parties agreed that there should be an intensive exchange of information on peace and security.

South Sudanese gunmen frequently cross the border between the two countries and carry out multiple attacks leaving many dead in the Gambella region of Ethiopia.

In March this year, Nabil Mahdi, Ethiopia's Ambassador to South Sudan, met with South Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mayiik Ayii Deng, during which he called for an end to these repeated cross-border attacks by Murle militants targeting civilians in Gambella regional state. The Ambassador also called for a lasting solution to the recurring cross border attacks and the need to convene a joint cross border commission meeting to discuss the issue. AS