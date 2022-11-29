Tanzania: ICT Boost for Dar School

28 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

OVER 2,200 students at Kurasini secondary school in Temeke Municipality, Dar es Salaam region are set to acquire Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills after being provided with new 30 computers.

The computers were donated by various stakeholders, who responded to the government's quest to impart technological skills among young Tanzanians.

The donation will enable the school to start conducting ICT classes for students starting next academic year.

Headmaster of the school, Mr Amry Jaribu, said this at the weekend during handing over of the computers donated by Helios Towers Tanzania Limited.

He said the support will go a long way to empowering pupils with digital and ICT knowledge.

"ICT is an important component in the education sector in preparing pupils so that they can be able to solve global challenges," he said.

The headmaster said the school was experiencing learning challenges due to lack of resources, especially computers to help students gain practical know-how.

Mr Jaribu called upon other stakeholders to emulate Helios Towers, saying more support to the school will facilitate learning hence mold a digital literate society.

He also called upon authorities and other stakeholders to provide ICT textbooks to help in teaching the subjects come next year.

The support was donated in collaboration with Camara education, a charity organisation that provides computer, teacher training and innovative learning programmes to schools across Africa.

Helios Towers Managing Director Gwakisa Stadi said the support is part of the company's tradition to invest in the society, adding that the focus is on sectors that are sustainable such as education.

"We want to connect the unconnected, therefore we have to invest in knowledge through digital education which is a key component in today's world," he said.

Temeke Municipal Youth Development Officer Anna Marika hailed the company for the support saying this will raise pass-rate and also help students gain knowledge in ICT which is now marketable.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.