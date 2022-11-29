Tanzania: ICT Boost for Dar School

OVER 2,200 students at Kurasini secondary school in Temeke Municipality, Dar es Salaam region are set to acquire Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills after being provided with new 30 computers.

The computers were donated by various stakeholders, who responded to the government's quest to impart technological skills among young Tanzanians.

The donation will enable the school to start conducting ICT classes for students starting next academic year.

Headmaster of the school, Mr Amry Jaribu, said this at the weekend during handing over of the computers donated by Helios Towers Tanzania Limited.

He said the support will go a long way to empowering pupils with digital and ICT knowledge.

"ICT is an important component in the education sector in preparing pupils so that they can be able to solve global challenges," he said.

The headmaster said the school was experiencing learning challenges due to lack of resources, especially computers to help students gain practical know-how.

Mr Jaribu called upon other stakeholders to emulate Helios Towers, saying more support to the school will facilitate learning hence mold a digital literate society.

He also called upon authorities and other stakeholders to provide ICT textbooks to help in teaching the subjects come next year.

The support was donated in collaboration with Camara education, a charity organisation that provides computer, teacher training and innovative learning programmes to schools across Africa.

Helios Towers Managing Director Gwakisa Stadi said the support is part of the company's tradition to invest in the society, adding that the focus is on sectors that are sustainable such as education.

"We want to connect the unconnected, therefore we have to invest in knowledge through digital education which is a key component in today's world," he said.

Temeke Municipal Youth Development Officer Anna Marika hailed the company for the support saying this will raise pass-rate and also help students gain knowledge in ICT which is now marketable.