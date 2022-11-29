Tanzania: Barrick North Mara Invests On Downing GBV Acts

The Barrick North Mara Gold has thrown its weight behind a campaign to educate society in stopping the gender based violence (GBV) acts.

The gold mine campaign, 'Say No to Gender-Based Violence', will benefit eleven villages surrounding the mine at Nyamongo.

The North Mara mine Relation Officer, Mr Zakayo Makobero, said the campaign aimed at educating villagers to avoid gender-based violence, which are harmful acts directed at an individual based on their gender.

"The main purpose is to educate people on these harmful acts, [such as genital mutilation] and some inheritance regulations," he said during at an event held at JK Nyerere Secondary School in Nyamwaga yesterday.

The event was part of the 16-day celebration of stopping gender-based violence taking part in the country.

The campaign is championed by the goldmine in collaboration with Tarime Rural Town Council and other stakeholders centring on reducing the GBV in Mara.

Others are Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA), Police-Gender Desk, religious leaders, and chairpersons, and the village executive.

The benefiting villages nearer to the gold mines are Nyangoto, Kewanja, Mjini Kati, Matongo, Kerende, Nyabichune, Genkuru, Msege, Komarera, Nyakunguru and Nyamwaga.