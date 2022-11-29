Malawi: Bushiri Receives Second Honorary Doctorate

29 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Myles Leadership University from India has conferred on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri an honorary doctorate degree of Transformation leadership.

During the conferment ceremony held in Lilongwe on Sunday, the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor K. Ravi Archarya said the university made the gesture to honour and appreciate Prophet Bushiri's outstanding contribution in the areas of youth and women development, spiritual guidance, mentorship, nation building, leadership and philanthropy.

In his acceptance speech, Bushiri said his obligation to humanity is to ensure that the world is a better place for everyone and he appreciates that there are other people who values his contribution.

During the same event, the University also conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Humanitarian Work on Bushiri's wife, Prophetess Mary.

Myles Leadership University is a 21st -century Technology Oriented University committed to socio-economic well-being and bridging the leadership gap in society by raising exceptional leaders across different sectors who will champion change in whatever industry they venture into.

The University, which is headquartered in Hyderabad in India, is affiliated with top Universities in India, Benin, Togo, and Cameroun. It is accredited and as well as recognized by Higher Education and Research systems in francophone Africa (CAMES) and the International Association of Universities (IAU, WHED in Collaboration with UNESCO).

