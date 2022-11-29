Malawi: Mutharika Visits Step Son Tadikira At Prison

Former President Peter Mutharika and wife, Gertrude visited their son Tadikira Mafubza Mutharika on Monday at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

They arrived at the prison at noon and on arrival they were welcomed by the DPP vice president for the eastern region Bright Msaka, party presidential aspirant Dalitso Kabambe and party executive member Ben Phiri, among other top party officials.

Former Minister of Homeland Security, Uladi Mussa and former Minister of Information, Henry Mussa also found an opportunity to meet Mutharika at the prison.

Uladi is serving a five year jail term at Maula Prison while Mussa is waiting for his sentence.

Tadikira was taken from the prison cells to administration block of the prison where he met his parents for the first time since he was arrested last week on charges of murder and aggravated human trafficking following the discovery of mass graves of 30 Ethiopian immigrants in a forest in Mzimba.

His newly wed wife was also there to see him.

Meanwhile, the police have told Mutharika and his wife off the case of their son, Tadikira.

His arrest came days after Mutharika accused the government, at a press conference on 11 November 2022 in Mangochi, of lacking action on the issue.

"This issue of mass graves, over 20 people were found dead and unaccounted for.

"What's interesting is, as far as I know, the government has made no statement on this.

"This is a matter of national concern, but also international concern.

"It is a serious matter anywhere in the world and the government should have shown compassion and concern and address this matter," Mutharika said at the press conference.

Following Tadikira's arrest, however, Mutharika, described the action as an act of victimising innocent people because of politics as the arrest was not justified by the facts.

But Malawi Police Service spokesperson Peter Kalaya has shot back, reiterating that the police will not be influenced by sentiments made by any interested party to the case.

"We are the ones investigating this case and through these investigations, we have gathered enough evidence that connects each one of the five suspects to the crime that was committed.

"The evidence will be presented in court at an appropriate time," Kalaya said.

Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza on Friday committed the suspects to the High Court (Mzuzu registry) where their bail application will be made.

The suspects will remain in custody awaiting the process to commence at the Mzuzu High Court.

In October, the remains of 30 suspected Ethiopian nationals were exhumed from a mass grave located in Mtangatanga Forest Reserve in Mzimba.

Police say all victims were male aged between 25 and 40.