Equatorial Guinea: Launch of the African Union Election Observation Mission to the 20th November 2022 Presidential, Legislative and Municipal Elections in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

press release

The African Union Commission announces the launch of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the 20th November 2022 Presidential, Legislative and Municipal Elections in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The short-term election observation mission comprises fifty-three (53) members drawn from various AU Member States, Permanent Representatives Committee of the AU, Members of Pan African Parliament and Civil Society Organisations supported by a team of experts drawn from African Union Commission and independent experts. The AUEOM is led by His Excellency Mr. Jose Mario Vaz, Former President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and has been deployed from 13 to 26 November 2022.

The objectives of the AUEOM are to: (a) provide an accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the 2022 Presidential, Legislative and Municipal Elections, including the degree to which their conduct meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections; (b) offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings; and (c) demonstrate AU's solidarity and support to the election process.

The AUEOM draws its mandate from various AU instruments, most importantly: (a) the 2002 African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions; (b) the 2002 OUA/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa; 1981 African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and (c) the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and Aspiration No. 3 of the Agenda 2063, which aims to ensure an Africa of good governance, democracy and respect for human rights, justice and rule of law, among others.

As part of its observation process in Equatorial Guinea, the AUEOM will engage with various stakeholders as well as observe the polling process. Based on the findings, AUEOM will issue its preliminary statement on the electoral process on 22nd November 2022 in Malabo.