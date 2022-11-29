Equatorial Guinea: Arrival Statement - H.E Jose Mario Vaz Arrives in Malabo, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Lead the African Union Election Observation Mission to the 20th November 2022 General Elections

press release

Malabo — 15th November 2022: H. E José Mario Vaz, former President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau arrived in Malabo, Republic of Equatorial Guinea to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM). The AUEOM was deployed in the country by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), His Excellency Mr. Moussa Faki MAHAMAT, following the proposal of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), H.E Ambassador Bankole ADEOYE. The primary objective of the Mission is to independently observe and report on the conduct of the coupled presidential, legislative and municipal elections of the 20th November 2022; in accordance with the National Legal Framework and the relevant International Standards.

The Mission is comprised of fifty-two (52) Short-Term Observers (STOs) drawn from 37 African States namely: Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The professional diversity of the Mission is added to this geographical diversity, which is made up of eminent personalities including: Ambassadors accredited to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Pan-African Parliamentarians, members from Election Management Bodies (EMBs), Academics, African Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Independent Experts. The AUEOM will stay in the country from 13 to 26 November 2022.

The AUEOM will monitor the electoral process following an objective, impartial, independent, professional and transparent manner in line with relevant provisions of the 2012 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; the 2002 Declaration of the AU/OAU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa; the 2002 AU Guidelines for observation missions and other relevant regional and international instruments governing the conduct of democratic elections in Africa, international standards and the legal framework governing elections and election observation in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The Mission will meet with internal and external stakeholders involved in this electoral process, including national state authorities, EMBs officials, political parties and coalitions, candidates contesting, as well as the media, CSOs, diplomatic missions accredited to the country and the other Electoral Observation Missions.

On 18th November 2022, after a two-day training and orientation session, the AUEOM shall deploy its teams of observers to all the regions of the country.

After the vote, the Mission shall present its findings and recommendations on 22nd November 2022, through its Preliminary Statement during a press conference to be delivered by the Head of Mission, at Hilton Hotel in Malabo. A final report consisting of detailed analyses on the conduct of the electoral process shall be presented after the Mission's work on the elections.

Finally, the AUEOM wishes to thank the authorities of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for all the steps taken in order to facilitate its work on the field.