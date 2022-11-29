Uganda: Catholic Journalists Must Only Give the Truth

Kampala — Communicators have a powerful and mysterious mission, and Catholic journalists are called to report the facts and try to act as "evangelists of our times", said the Secretary General of the Ugandan Episcopal Conference (UEC), Msgr. John Baptist Kauta.

Speaking from the local Church, Kauta said he was grateful for the great role these professionals play, also in ensuring that the ecclesial structures of the region (which includes eight West African countries), grouped together in the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences of Eastern Africa (AMECEA), interact with each other and with the universal Church. Addressing the participants in the annual meeting of Catholic correspondents, the Secretary General also thanked them for the qualified service they provide in the activities of the local Church. "Thank you for being who you are, continue bearing witness to the Gospel".

The Secretary of the UEC insisted inviting the participants to desist from disseminating false news, only to give in to the media pathology of sensationalism. "Even if the general public likes rumors, Catholic Journalists must only give the truth to the people".

All members of the Ugandan Bishops' Conference said they were satisfied with the work of Catholic communicators in the region and in the Church as a whole.