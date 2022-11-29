South Africa: Green Hydrogen Summit Opens in Cape Town - South African News Briefs - November 29. 2022

Green Hydrogen Summit Opens In Cape Town

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development  Symposium today. The country is one of the  founding members of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance.  Green hydrogen is hydrogen generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power.  The power source could also be one of the solutions to the country's energy crisis, eNCA reports.  The conference will be addressed by experts from across the continent and Europe. The summit runs from November 28-30, 2022.

Hani Killer Janusz Waluś to Serve Parole In South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs says Janusz Waluś must serve his parole period in South Africa, eNCA reports. Walus has been issued with an exemption for the duration of his parole period and cannot use any travel document or passport issued by Poland. This comes after speculation that Waluś would serve his parole in the country of his birth.

4-Year-Olds Make Up Highest Number of Drowning Cases - Study

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) study has revealed that children under the age of four have the highest prevalence of drownings among all the age categories in South Africa.  The finding is on par with international studies and warns parents to diligently supervise their children, especially during the upcoming festive season, Eye Witness News reports.

