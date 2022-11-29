Eritrea: Graduation of Staff Members of Ministry of Information

Asmara, 28 November 2022- Certificate award ceremony was held today, 28 November, at the premises of the Ministry of Information for 130 staff members that were provided training in cooperation of the Ministry of Information and the UNDP on various modules of journalism.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, indicating that developing capacity of staff members is the priority of the Ministry of Information, commended the contribution of partners and congratulated the organizers of the training and the graduating staff members.

Mr. James Wakiaga, UNDP Resident Coordinator, called on the trainees to take responsibility in verifying the information they received and disseminate the history and development of their country in their perspective.

Mr. James Wakiaga also expressed appreciation for the Government of Eritrea in general and the Ministry of Information in particular for the effort they are exerting to ensure the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Aeneas Chuma, UN Resident Coordinator, on his part underlined the role of media in enhancing a country's national priorities and achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the Human Resources Development office of the Ministry of Information, 186 staff members of the Ministry, including 75 females took part at the trainings organized in cooperation of the Ministry of Information and the UNDP for the last two years.