Sudan: Unidentified Fevers in Red Sea State Amidst Worst Dengue Outbreak in Over a Decade

Port Sudan — More than 25 people in eastern Red Sea state are infected with unidentified fevers. Three of them died. Sudan is currently witnessing its worst outbreak of dengue fever in over a decade.

The patients arrived at Port Sudan Hospital on Monday, medical sources reported. Radio Dabanga tried to contact the health authorities in the state but was not able to reach them.

The federal Ministry of Health announced that 44 new cases of dengue fever were recorded in White Nile state (30) and Kassala (14) on Sunday, bringing the total number of people affected this season to 4,147.

The Ministry said that new cases were recorded in 10 states, and that 29 people have died. Especially North and South Kordofan and Red Sea state are hit hard in this worst outbreak in over a decade.

Radio Dabanga reported earlier that real numbers are likely to be higher because there is only one laboratory in the whole of Sudan that can confirm vector-borne diseases.

Vector-borne diseases are illnesses caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria that are transmitted by 'vectors', such as mosquitos or ticks. These diseases include malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, zika, chikunguya, and Rift Valley fever.

Cases of dengue fever and malaria are on the rise in Sudan after recent floods, which have allowed diseases transmitted by mosquitoes to spread faster as post-flood conditions are ideal for these animals who lay their eggs on the surface of stagnant waters.

These conditions are worsening as climate change is causing the weather to become more extreme in Sudan.