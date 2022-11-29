Sudan: Unidentified Fevers in Red Sea State Amidst Worst Dengue Outbreak in Over a Decade

29 November 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — More than 25 people in eastern Red Sea state are infected with unidentified fevers. Three of them died. Sudan is currently witnessing its worst outbreak of dengue fever in over a decade.

The patients arrived at Port Sudan Hospital on Monday, medical sources reported. Radio Dabanga tried to contact the health authorities in the state but was not able to reach them.

The federal Ministry of Health announced that 44 new cases of dengue fever were recorded in White Nile state (30) and Kassala (14) on Sunday, bringing the total number of people affected this season to 4,147.

The Ministry said that new cases were recorded in 10 states, and that 29 people have died. Especially North and South Kordofan and Red Sea state are hit hard in this worst outbreak in over a decade.

Radio Dabanga reported earlier that real numbers are likely to be higher because there is only one laboratory in the whole of Sudan that can confirm vector-borne diseases.

Vector-borne diseases are illnesses caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria that are transmitted by 'vectors', such as mosquitos or ticks. These diseases include malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, zika, chikunguya, and Rift Valley fever.

Cases of dengue fever and malaria are on the rise in Sudan after recent floods, which have allowed diseases transmitted by mosquitoes to spread faster as post-flood conditions are ideal for these animals who lay their eggs on the surface of stagnant waters.

These conditions are worsening as climate change is causing the weather to become more extreme in Sudan.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.