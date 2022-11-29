Kenyatta Back On Twitter, Facebook After Three-Year Break

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has resurfaced on social media three years after his exit.

Following Kenyatta's exit from social media in March 2019, all official communication from the Presidency was disseminated solely through official State House accounts.

Kenyatta is now back on an official account @4thPresidentKE, which is now available on both Facebook and Twitter platforms.

His first post on Twitter was on the talks Third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process on Monday.

At the time Kenyatta left social media he had amassed over 3 million followers.

Kenyatta's exit from Twitter elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans claiming that the country's fourth Head of State caved to pressure from vicious trolls popularly known as Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) who were critical of his leadership.

However, Nzioka Waita who was the State House Chief of Staff at the time said that Kenyatta's account had been temporarily suspended following where he claimed unauthorized access.

"On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta. All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken," Nzioka said on March 22, 2019.

In November 2020, Kenyatta explained that he quit the social media since it was full of insults adding that he left for the sake of his peace of mind.

"Mimi sio mtu wa hiyo (social media). HAta Twitter niliondoka huko nikaona hii kitu ni bure ni matusi tu hakuna kitu inaendelea huko. Unakaa hapo unasoma, hulali. Afadhali nipige story na mama, nilale, niamke, niende kazi na dunia iendelee," Kenyatta said on November 25.