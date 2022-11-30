Ethiopia: News - China Provides Ethiopian Federal Police With Patrol, Bullet-Proof Vehicles and Communication Upgrading System Worth Above U.S.$600, 000

Addis Abeba — The Chinese government has provided the Ethiopian Federal Police with five Corolla Cross patrol vehicles, a bullet-proof vehicle, a Communication Upgrading System worth more than US$600, 000. The donation also included digital forensic laboratory equipment and cash.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan handed over the donation to Commissioner General of the Ethiopian Federal Police Demelash G/Michael at the compound of the Federal Police in the capital Addis Abeba.

At the handing over ceremony, Commissioner General Demelash that Ethiopia and China are countries with a strong and long-standing relationship. Supporting the Federal Police with the necessary technological equipment will accelerate its roles in the national economic growth, business activities including providing safety and security to investments.

Furthermore, the Commissioner General said that terrorism, piracy and other cross-border crimes are not only security threats but also cause losses to investment and economic growth.

Ambassador Zhiyuan on his part noted that the relationship between the two countries has lasted for many centuries and said that the Chinese government will continue to provide various technological support to further strengthen the efforts by by the Ethiopian Federal Police to support its ongoing institutional transformation.

The members of the delegation led by the Ambassador has also toured the technology transfer being carried out by the Ethiopian Federal Police, according to information from the Federal Police.