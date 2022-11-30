Mozambique: New Municipalities Cost U.S.$1.6 Million

29 November 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Minister of State Administration Ana Comoana has revealed that the establishment of 12 new municipalities, as proposed by the government, will have a budgetary impact of over 100 million meticais (US$1.6 million), an amount to be fully supported by the state budget.

The new municipalities, which are yet to be approved by the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, are the towns of Marracuene (Maputo province), Massingir (Gaza), Homoine (Inhambane), Caia (Sofala), Guro (Manica), Morrumbala, (Zambezia), Mossuril (Nampula), Ibo and Balama (both in Cabo Delgado) and Insaca (Niassa). In addition, the government wants to upgrade the administrative post headquarters of Matola Rio (Maputo province) and Chitima (Tete) to municipal status.

According to the minister, cited in the daily newspaper "Notícias" on 28 November, the draft law to set up the new municipalities as of 2023 has already been deposited with the Assembly. She added that the money required is already available. This budget is essentially intended for the installation phase of the municipalities, with emphasis on the creation of patrimonial, material, and human conditions taking into account that these are new entities.

According to Comoana, the budget will also be used to allocate the necessary means that will enable these municipalities to continue with their mission. "This is the initial budget and it is believed that these decentralised entities, little by little, will be able to gain their autonomy", she said. The state would allocate funds, such as the Municipal Compensation and also the Investment Fund, as per existing municipalities.

