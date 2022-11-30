Mozambique: President Nyusi Invites Finnish Businesses to Invest

President Filipe Nyusi on 17 November invited businesses to invest in Mozambique and take advantage of the enormous opportunities the country has to offer. The Nyusi delivered this invitation during the Mozambique-Finland Business Forum in Helsinki, held as part of his four-day working visit to Finland.

Speaking at the opening of the Forum, President Nyusi listed the advantages for investors, particularly due to the opening granted to foreign investors under the country's current investment policy.

President Nyusi acknowledged that there is strong inflationary pressure arising from the conflict in Ukraine. Nonetheless, he believed that the medium-term prospect for the economy remains positive, driven by the agricultural sector which is expected to grow by six per cent in 2022. He also pointed to growth in fisheries and tourism and estimated that the overall growth rate for 2022 will be four per cent. This includes the impact of the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which began earlier in November.

A further favourable aspect to investors, he added, is the series of economic reforms recently approved by the government to stimulate the economy. These measures, said the President, "have immediate effects on removing red tape from the licensing of businesses. This favours greater predictability and clarity for the private sector in its relations with the public sector and is expressed in the efficiency of the services provided.

Following his visit to Finland, President Nyusi went to Portugal for three days at the invitation of his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.