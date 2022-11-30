Somalia: ATMIS Condemns Attacks At Villa Rossa Hotel

29 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Mogadishu

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), condemns in the strongest terms the heinous attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists on Villa Rossa Hotel in central Mogadishu, Somalia.

"The atrocious siege and attack indicate that the terrorists have lost it in the battlefields where gallant Somali Security Forces (SSF) continue to exert heavy losses on Al-Shabaab and reclaim large swathes of territories previously controlled by the terrorists", said the SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

He added that: "Such dastardly attacks on innocent people underscores, yet again, the need for more decisive action against terrorism".

Ambassador Souef commends Somali Security Forces who fought hard to protect lives at the Villa Rossa Hotel and extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

